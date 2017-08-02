No fishing for Salmon in Osoyoos and Skaha Lakes – this summer

From Fisheries and Oceans Canada

FN0758-RECREATIONAL – Salmon – Region 8 – Osoyoos Lake – No Fishing for Salmon – Reminder

In 2017, fishing for salmon is closed on Osoyoos Lake.

The current count of Okanagan Sockeye past Wells Dam is 41,323. This value is

well below the 80,000 required to initiate a recreational opportunity as

indicated in the 2017/2018 South Coast Salmon – Integrated Fisheries Management

Plan. There will be no recreational or commercial opportunities in 2017.

Anglers are reminded that there is no fishing for salmon in Skaha Lake.