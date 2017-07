An Okanagan Falls resident was charged under the Wildfire Act and fined over $1,100 for having an open fire in his backyard.

Sgt. Andrew Baylis said RCMP, the B.C. Conservation Service and Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department all responded to an open burning complaint July 18.

The fire department extinguished the fire. All open burning is banned due to the dry conditions and Baylis said contravening the act “will not be tolerated.”

Source: Black Press digital