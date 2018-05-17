Evacuation order not issued

Evacuation Alert For Properties on Keremeos Creek

The RDOS has issued an extension of properties on Evacuation Alert in Electoral Area “G” (Olalla/Hedley) due to a breach overnight of Keremeos Creek in the 2500 block of Hwy 3.

Due to the threat of flooding in the vicinity of Keremeos Creek, North and East of the Village of Keremeos in Electoral Area “G” and because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an Evacuation Alert for adjacent properties to Keremeos Creek.