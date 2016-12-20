Nita Neufield

FOR RENT:

I am happy to report that all of my rental properties have tenants nestled all snug in their beds. Please check back in the New Year for any available rentals.

FOR SALE:

FEATURE OF THE WEEK: #11- 6583 Lakeside Drive. MLS 163948. This townhome has all the space you want, without the work of a single family home. Enjoy maintenance free living in the conveniently located, Arbour Lane complex in Oliver BC. Close to golf, recreation, hospital, schools and the lake. Three levels, all finished to perfection. Main floor has a open concept living area. The upper level has two bedrooms, each with their own ensuite. The master has striking views of the mountains, looking north up the valley. Your guests will enjoy privacy of having a spacious room on the lower level, with a fabulous bathroom , containing a walk in shower and heated floors. A lovely private, patio finishes off this package. With low strata fee, no age restriction and a pet on approval, you can’t afford to pass this one up . Ask about the upgrades. Offered for sale at $285,000

To all my clients – Past, Present, and Future

May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love and your life with laughter.

Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!