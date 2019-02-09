Next court appearance February 27th

Heavy police presence involving the Emergency Response Team in Oliver Thursday night was part of an operation to arrest a man that Oliver RCMP deemed could be a danger to the public and to officers should they attempt to detain him.

Tuesdayi – RCMP got a report that 56-year-old Bradley Cairns had gone to a residence and allegedly committed and assault and uttered threats against the occupant.

Two days later, after investigation, officers deployed the Emergency Response Team to Cairns’ home with an arrest warrant.

He was arrested without issue. In his home, officers found three long rifles, two of which had spent casings in their chambers.

Cairns has now been charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats.