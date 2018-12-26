News briefs

December 23 – a SUV rolled three time on an icy roadway near Willowbrook.

The driver got out but injured – nothing life threatening.

Willowbrook Fire Department dispatched at 21:11 pm Saturday to an icy roadway near the Sawmill Lake Forest Service Rd

This was an RCMP vehicle on a call as confirmed by the Penticton detachment.

***

Prolific offender – 25 year old Osoyoos resident Tyson Joseph Ryan – picked up in Penticton after stealing a truck in Oliver.

On December 22nd, 2018, a suspect gained entry to a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the Town of Oliver.

He used the garage door opener left inside to open the resident’s garage. Keys, a wallet and the truck stolen.

Later in Penticton the suspect attempted to use a credit card but reported to police by the store clerk.

Extensive patrols were conducted by Penticton RCMP, which resulted in an Officer locating the stolen truck driving in the West Bench area. A foot pursuit ensued, and the Officer was able to locate and successfully take the accused into custody.

Ryan is well known to police in the South Okanagan. He was remanded into custody facing numerous charges, including break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit cards and breaching his probation order.