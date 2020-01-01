new years cards

Oliver Volunteer Fire Department
wishes you a wonderful and safe holiday season
Left to right Steve, Gilbert, Trent, Chris and Kristina
Happy Holidays – We do TIRES, and a lot more
left to right: Councillors Rick Machial , Petra Veintimilla, Mayor Martin Johansen, Aimee Grice, Dave Mattes, and Larry Schwartzenberger
Parminder Sidhu missing
Town of Oliver
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year – from the board and employees of the
Oliver and District Heritage Society
left to right – back row: Ed, Dave, Ian Gibson, and Martin
middle row: Petra, Terry, Don and Ian Hunt
bottom row: Juliana, Vance, Veronica and Rachel
missing: Sue and Bruce
From the staff at Innervisions – Have a happy Holiday
from left to right:
Back row Candice, Kelly, Terry, Tatum, and Klaudia
Front row Sam, Ember, and Monica
Left to right: Kevin, Happy Guy, Serious Lyn and Jarodd
Merry Christmas and do have a happy New Year!
Staff – left to right
Brad, Ashley, Big Al, Suzanne, Tim, Pauline, Liz, and Jamie
Big Al’s Bakery & Deli
Season’s Greetings – Have a wonderful Christmas with family and friends
Left to right: Chris, Tracy, Jenna, Leah, Brianna, Keri and Susan –
Missing: Tanya, Greg, Sandra and Stacey
From the folks at Oliver’s Pharmacy – Remedy Rx
left to right at back: Holly, Marly, Bob, Margaret, Ashley, Karon, Lisa and Susan
left to right seated: Carol, Sue and Emily
All the Best for a great Holiday Season – Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
From Interior Savings Credit Union – Oliver
Seasons Greetings from the Management and Staff at Gerard’s Equipment
Lynne and Michelle
IG Wealth Management
Michelle Weisheit – Certified Financial Planner
250-486-4673
All the best for a New Year – and enjoy the Festive Season
Left to right top: Justin Hall, Nathan McGinnis, Leona Baptiste
Left to right bottom: Ronnie McGinnis, Chief Clarence Louie, Sammy Louie
