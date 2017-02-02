New top cop for region

Insp. Ted De Jager has been selected to run the region’s policing – Princeton, to Summerland to Osoyoos and points in between.

The previous commander based in Penticton, Supt. Kevin Hewco, retired in Sept. 2016

De Jager comes from the Mission RCMP, where he was commander since 2014. He joined the RCMP in 1997 following a 15 year career with the Canadian Forces as a combat engineer officer with postings throughout Canada, as well as overseas.

He holds a degree in civil engineering.

“It is a tremendous benefit to have Ted as the incoming Officer in Charge of Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment,” Brad Haugli, Commander of the B.C. RCMP Southeast District said in a media release.

“His extensive operational background in a leadership role, along with his strong focus on Crime Reduction and community engagement, will certainly make him a perfect fit to meet the needs of the communities in the region.”

De Jager is currently Chair of the Crime Prevention Committee for the BC Association of Chiefs of Police.

“We were looking for an officer moving up the ranks on his career path with a strong willingness to implement proactive and innovative strategies for crime reduction. Someone who will integrate into our community and deliver results,” said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

De Jager’s start date in Penticton is still to be determined.

Source: Castanet