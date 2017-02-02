New top cop for region

Insp. Ted De Jager has been selected to run the region’s policing – Princeton, to Summerland to Osoyoos and points in between.
The previous commander based in Penticton, Supt. Kevin Hewco, retired in Sept. 2016
De Jager comes from the Mission RCMP, where he was commander since 2014. He joined the RCMP in 1997 following a 15 year career with the Canadian Forces as a combat engineer officer with postings throughout Canada, as well as overseas.
He holds a degree in civil engineering.
“It is a tremendous benefit to have Ted as the incoming Officer in Charge of Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment,” Brad Haugli, Commander of the B.C. RCMP Southeast District said in a media release.
“His extensive operational background in a leadership role, along with his strong focus on Crime Reduction and community engagement, will certainly make him a perfect fit to meet the needs of the communities in the region.”
De Jager is currently Chair of the Crime Prevention Committee for the BC Association of Chiefs of Police.
“We were looking for an officer moving up the ranks on his career path with a strong willingness to implement proactive and innovative strategies for crime reduction. Someone who will integrate into our community and deliver results,” said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.
De Jager’s start date in Penticton is still to be determined.
Source: Castanet
Comments
Patrick Hampson says
Welcome to the South Okanagan and Oliver in particular. There are not enough members and sometimes 1 Member on patrol in Oliver; traffic control is virtually non-existent; vehicles blow through ‘Stop’ signs; tail-gating is a regular occurrence; drivers race up to and enter cross-walks before stopping which gives cause for alarm for the driver on the through street; people ‘Jay’ walk on Main Street; based on personal experience it can take 20 minutes or more for a Member to respond to a possible suicide crisis.
I worked in the Public Safety Building in Squamish 16 years ago and understand the administrative and staffing problems the police face but the situation here has gone from the Sublime to the Ridiculous!
Katrin paulsen says
Well,you might be able to help.Please take a look at the speeding alon School Rd.i must witness about 20 cars a day going over 70 up the hill .Kids cross all the time and some elderly .I had a women even pass me .Its just a matter of time and someone will die .Please get speed bumps but in.I live on the road and can’t believe how fast people go.Every day!!!! Thankyou for listening