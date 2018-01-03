New post for Marieze Tarr

Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre

Marieze Tarr has been appointed Executive Director of Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment took effect January 2, 2018

Marieze holds a Masters degree in Medical Sciences and was Chair of the District 53 School Board; she will remain on the Board of Education until October 2018.

She has been involved in many organizations and projects in both Oliver and Osoyoos and has great passion and commitment to supporting theses communities.Marieze has been a loyal and long standing friend of Desert Sun. Her experience will provide valuable leadership in advancing the mission of Desert Sun which is to facilitate improvement in the quality of life of individuals and families in the community