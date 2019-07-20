New man to run operations in Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is pleased to announce Jared Brounstein was the successful applicant for the position of Director of Operations.

He comes to the Town with many years of municipal experience ranging from large and medium to small rural communities. He has spent the last three years working in the private sector as a Project Manager for a Heavy Civil Construction firm in Clearwater, BC.

Mr. Brounstein was originally hired in January, 2019 as Operational Services Manager and came to the Town with the Diploma in Civil Engineering as well as a Diploma in Public Sector Management.

He is looking forward to his new role with the Town and working with Council and Staff to help further evolve the Department’s organizational objectives.

Source: Town of Osoyoos

Brounstein replaces Jim Dinwoodie who was let go May 15 of this year.