New hwy contractor takes over today

Under the new contract, AIM Roads will perform road and bridge maintenance in Service Area 8. Service Area 8 includes Highway 97C from Peachland to the Pennask Summit, Highway 97, Highway 3, Highway 3A, Highway 33 and Highway 5A. Greg Ehman, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the road maintenance sector in BC, will lead AIM Roads. AIM Roads has assembled a strong leadership team that brings extensive experience in the road maintenance sector throughout BC.

“AIM Roads is proud to be part of the South Okanagan community” states Mark Stahl, Operations Manager for Service Area 08. “Our public road users will have greater ability to communicate and receive information to make their driving choices easier.” Stahl, who has over 39 years experience in the industry, many of those with the current contractor in South Okanagan, understands the challenges experienced by the various Stakeholder groups and is looking forward to ensuring a successful contract start and ongoing service delivery in the area.

The agreement requires AIM Roads to provide all necessary labour, materials, and equipment to fulfill the Ministry’s updated performance standards. The majority of resources will be sourced locally, drawing on the experience and skills of the existing BCGEU-certified workforce whom will be retained under the new contract.

A new 10-year agreement between the Ministry of Transportation of British Columbia and ACCIONA Infrastructure Maintenance (AIM Roads) incorporates new performance standards focused on increasing roadway safety, as the company takes the reins for maintenance and repairs of 5,000 lane kilometers of highways and 186 structures in the South Okanagan commencing May 1st, 2019.

The agreement, the second roads contract agreed to by AIM Roads in 2019, marks an expansion of ACCIONA’s O&M capabilities into BC. AIM Roads’ parent company, ACCIONA Infrastructure Canada, has prior experience managing road operations and maintenance for the Autoroute 30 in Quebec, the Herb Gray Parkway in Ontario and the South East Stoney Trail in Alberta. Globally ACCIONA has more than 20 years of experience managing multiple road maintenance contracts.