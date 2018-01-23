Change at hotel delay until mid February

Councillors balked at any change on hotel plan – decision delayed until February 12. Hotel owner asked to reconsider the plan.

What had been agreed to was a wood beam entrance but costs for it rose so the owner proposed a steel framed entrance at 2/3 the cost.

Council of the Town of Oliver did not like that idea.

Tonight – a variance request on entrance to new Hotel on Station Street.

Agreed upon: (wood beam canopy)

Proposed: (steel beams with wood accents)

Landscaping Plan – how many trees removed – how many to be installed in hotel plan ?

Landscape Plan show above