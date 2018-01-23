Change at hotel delay until mid February

Councillors balked at any change on hotel plan – decision delayed until February 12. Hotel owner asked to reconsider the plan.
What had been agreed to was a wood beam entrance but costs for it rose so the owner proposed a steel framed entrance at 2/3 the cost.
Council of the Town of Oliver did not like that idea.
See below for background info
***
Tonight – a variance request on entrance to new Hotel on Station Street.
Agreed upon: (wood beam canopy)
Proposed: (steel beams with wood accents)
Landscaping Plan – how many trees removed – how many to be installed in hotel plan ?
Landscape Plan show above
Comments
Rolly St.Amand says
When are they installing the gas pumps? because that’s exactly what it will look like!
Rob Hopkins says
Bait and switch?