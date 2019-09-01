New home, new location for Harvest Hut

Oliver’s Harvest Hut is kicking off September with a move to its new, permanent home.

Starting Monday Sept. 2, the Harvest Hut will operate at the Kinsmen Splash Park lot off Fairview Drive – in its new hut built by inmates at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Inmates participating in the prison’s woodshop program spent the summer constructing the eight by 12 foot wooden structure, now ready for use.

The Harvest Hut, supported by the Town of Oliver’s Food Secure program, provides locals with a place to share any excess produce. Anyone can bring fruits or vegetables, and everyone is welcome to visit and take what they need.

The Harvest Hut launched in May and in its first 14 weeks more than 550 kilograms of produce were shared with over 850 people.

With autumn around the corner, the goods shared may change from cherries and peaches to apples, but Town of Oliver Food Action Coordinator, Caitlyn Bennett, says the accessibility will continue to grow at the new, permanent location.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to our more conveniently-located spot at the Splash Park, and thankful to the OCC for helping us build our hut,” she said.

“Having a permanent structure to work out of and in a more visible location will help the Harvest Hut continue to connect community members with fresh produce grown right in our back yards.”

The Harvest Hut takes place every Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the parking lot by the Kinsmen Splash Park off Fairview Drive.