New government sworn in

Premier John Horgan announced his new cabinet today to build a better B.C. and get results for people.
“Our government will offer families relief from high costs and fees, strengthen services like health care and education, and create good jobs and economic opportunity across B.C.,” said Premier John Horgan.
“We will put people at the heart of everything we do. And we’ll work hard to deliver on our commitments to British Columbians.”
The new cabinet is made up of 20 ministers and two ministers of state. In addition, six MLAs have been named as parliamentary secretaries. Premier Horgan’s cabinet is the first in B.C. history to achieve gender parity, with 10 women named to cabinet and one named minister of state.
Ministerial portfolios reflect the government’s focus on making life better for people including a stand-alone Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, a Minister of State for Child Care, and a Minister for Social Development and Poverty Reduction. The government is also putting a special focus on jobs and opportunity in B.C.’s tech sector.
The government includes a mix of new and experienced MLAs and also includes:
- Four ministers and two parliamentary secretaries aged 40 and under
- 10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries who identify as a visible minority
- The first First Nations woman appointed to cabinet
“Starting today, we will deliver a government that works for people. We’re going to work hard every day to build a better B.C.,” said Horgan.
***
Members of the Executive Council
- Premier – Hon. John Horgan
- Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark
- Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham
- Attorney General – Hon. David Eby
- Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy
- Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen
- Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims
- Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming
- Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall
- Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman
- Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James
- Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson
- Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix
- Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser
- Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston
- Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow
- Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains
- Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy
- Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson
- Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth
- Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson
- Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare
- Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena
Government press release
Comments
Rob Hopkins says
Hopefully, with Harry Bains as Labour Minister, we will have a more labour friendly environment returning to the Employment Standards Act protections for workers that existed before the Liberals gutted it years ago. Remember, consumers provide ~70% of purchases in the economy and past Liberal policies exacerbated precarious, part-time and unstable employment that restricted and decreased disposable income that has debilitated our economy. Presently, employees have to put up with crap working conditions and compensation because they have bills to pay and quitting and finding another job will just result in ending up in another crappy work environment. I, myself, made more money in 1989 than I did last year working full time. Ubiquitous, long-term, stagnating compensation ultimately hurts everybody and hopefully NDP demand-side economic policies will lift us out of this funk that we have been experiencing since 2008. Weird how the venal Clark govt responding predictably to corporate bribery has resulted in this economic quagmire; who would have thought.