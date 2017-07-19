New government sworn in

Premier John Horgan announced his new cabinet today to build a better B.C. and get results for people.

“Our government will offer families relief from high costs and fees, strengthen services like health care and education, and create good jobs and economic opportunity across B.C.,” said Premier John Horgan.

“We will put people at the heart of everything we do. And we’ll work hard to deliver on our commitments to British Columbians.”

The new cabinet is made up of 20 ministers and two ministers of state. In addition, six MLAs have been named as parliamentary secretaries. Premier Horgan’s cabinet is the first in B.C. history to achieve gender parity, with 10 women named to cabinet and one named minister of state.

Ministerial portfolios reflect the government’s focus on making life better for people including a stand-alone Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, a Minister of State for Child Care, and a Minister for Social Development and Poverty Reduction. The government is also putting a special focus on jobs and opportunity in B.C.’s tech sector.

The government includes a mix of new and experienced MLAs and also includes:

Four ministers and two parliamentary secretaries aged 40 and under

10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries who identify as a visible minority

The first First Nations woman appointed to cabinet

“Starting today, we will deliver a government that works for people. We’re going to work hard every day to build a better B.C.,” said Horgan.

***

Members of the Executive Council

Premier – Hon. John Horgan

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark

Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham

Attorney General – Hon. David Eby

Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy

Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen

Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims

Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman

Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson

Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser

Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston

Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow

Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure – Hon. Claire Trevena Government press release