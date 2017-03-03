New Fire Chief for Oliver

Town of Oliver is pleased to announce Council’s appointment of Bob Graham to the position of Fire Chief for the Town of Oliver, effective March 3, 2017.

Chief Graham has been the Deputy Fire Chief with the Town since 2011 and an active member for twenty-five years.

“Council is pleased to welcome Bob Graham to his new position as Fire Chief,” Mayor Ron Hovanes said. “We are confident that his skills and years of experience will benefit Oliver Fire Department and support the continued delivery of fire protection services in the community. We are also extremely grateful for the exceptional leadership Dan Skaros has provided to the department over the years as Fire Chief and wish him success in his new position at Okanagan Correction Centre.”

As Fire Chief of the Town of Oliver Fire Department, Chief Graham will be leading a department of 30 volunteer members. He will be responsible for the management and administration of the Fire Department, fire suppression, fire prevention operations and programs, and related emergency services.

“I am looking forward to continuing to support the Town of Oliver and its residents as Fire Chief,” he said. “It is an honor to lead an incredible group of fire service professionals within the Oliver Fire Department. Our members will continue to enhance the services that the community deserves.”

Bryon Somerville will replace Graham as Deputy Chief.