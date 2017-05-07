New courts for pickle ball – ribbon cut

Pickleball is the fastest growing sports in North America,” says Helene Crane, President of the Oliver Pickleball Club. “We officially started our season April 30, and already we have 40 active members, and we expect to double that with the additional courts.”

We officially cut the ribbon opening our two new pickleball courts Sunday. None of this would have been possible without the encouragement and support that we have received from Oliver Parks and Recreation and our sponsor Hidden Chapel Winery, both of whom have been instrumental in making this a reality.”

Faye Gowing, Secretary for the Club added: “In addition to signing up both female and male pickleball members whose experience ranges from Novice to Intermediate to Advanced, we have just completed free beginner classes. They have been well attended and we hope that many of those players will also sign up to be full Club members this summer.”

Pictured : Helene Crane, Carol Sheridan and Mayor Ron Hovanes