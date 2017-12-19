New clinics established

Due to high demand and additional vaccine received, Interior Health (IH) would like to advise the public of the following evening drop-in meningococcal immunization clinics throughout the Okanagan. These clinics are intended to capture 15-19 year old people who will not have access to immunization at school clinics (i.e. non students, university or college students, high school students who may have missed or know they will miss their scheduled school visits.

When Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Osoyoos Health Centre (4816 – 89th St, Osoyoos)

When: Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Oliver Health Centre (930 Spillway Rd, Oliver)

IH would like to remind the public, the vaccine has been offered to grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program.

If you have received this vaccine as part of the grade 9 immunization program in 2016/17, you don’t need to be re-immunized. Students who have not received this vaccine are recommended to attend an immunization clinic at their school.