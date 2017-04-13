New board for 2017 – Oliver Tourism Association

New OTA Board:
Left to right: Director Danielle Hutton, Visitor Centre Manager Rhoda Brooks (not a director), Director Carol Sheridan, Director Tony Munday, Director Jill Lawson. Missing: Jennifer Busmann.
The OTA Board of Directors meets monthly on average.
This group is a true working board, managing all aspects of the organization on a volunteer basis. Thank you to: Tony Munday, Beth Garrish, Jill Lawson, Linda Bolton, Carol Sheridan and Gail Scott for their dedication over the last year.
Thank you to our outgoing board members: Linda Bolton and Gail Scott
The OTA has three committees that help keep things running: The FOG/Cask & Keg Committee, The Sister City Committee, and the Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC). Thank you to all the committee members! We would like to encourage more participation & invite anyone interested in helping with a committee to let a director know. Our TAC has dwindled and we would like to reignite that committee.
Thank you to the RDOS & Town of Oliver extended our fee for service – We appreciate their continued support and are our major source of funding.
Comments
Annie Sloan says
Missed mentioning Rhoda Brooks in the photo.
Publisher says
Rhoda Brooks is mentioned in the top line – check it. AND I did not change it.
Keith Johnson says
Congratulations ladies and Tony. Keep up the good work keeping Oliver on the Tourist Trail.