New board for 2017 – Oliver Tourism Association

New OTA Board:

Left to right: Director Danielle Hutton, Visitor Centre Manager Rhoda Brooks (not a director), Director Carol Sheridan, Director Tony Munday, Director Jill Lawson. Missing: Jennifer Busmann.

The OTA Board of Directors meets monthly on average.

This group is a true working board, managing all aspects of the organization on a volunteer basis. Thank you to: Tony Munday, Beth Garrish, Jill Lawson, Linda Bolton, Carol Sheridan and Gail Scott for their dedication over the last year.

Thank you to our outgoing board members: Linda Bolton and Gail Scott

The OTA has three committees that help keep things running: The FOG/Cask & Keg Committee, The Sister City Committee, and the Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC). Thank you to all the committee members! We would like to encourage more participation & invite anyone interested in helping with a committee to let a director know. Our TAC has dwindled and we would like to reignite that committee.

Thank you to the RDOS & Town of Oliver extended our fee for service – We appreciate their continued support and are our major source of funding.