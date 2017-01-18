New big Al

D Dutchman Dairy outlet – Sicamous BC
Jerseyland Organics Cheese & Yogurts – Grand Forks BC
Springhill Farm fresh Eggs – Rock Creek BC
Introducing Fresh Homemade Pizza by the Slice
at Big Al’s Bakery & Deli!
1 Slice of Fresh Made Pizza and 1 can of Pop only $3.55!
By the Slice only $2.50 each!
Full line of fresh sliced meats available
Made from scratch Baked Goods
All these products and more available @ Big Al’s Bakery & Deli
Proud to be LOCALLY OWNED & OPERATED
Like us on Facebook – Drop and say hi!
6030 Main Street Oliver
Leave a Reply