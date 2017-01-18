New big Al

D Dutchman Dairy outlet – Sicamous BC

Jerseyland Organics Cheese & Yogurts – Grand Forks BC

Springhill Farm fresh Eggs – Rock Creek BC

Introducing Fresh Homemade Pizza by the Slice

at Big Al’s Bakery & Deli!

1 Slice of Fresh Made Pizza and 1 can of Pop only $3.55!

By the Slice only $2.50 each!

Full line of fresh sliced meats available

Made from scratch Baked Goods

All these products and more available @ Big Al’s Bakery & Deli

Proud to be LOCALLY OWNED & OPERATED

Like us on Facebook – Drop and say hi!

6030 Main Street Oliver