Need a ride?

Came across this picture of my dad, Don Becker, taken in 1955 when he first bought Johnnies Taxi – soon to be called Four Star Taxi.

Note the three digit phone number painted on the door of the cab. He’s parked in front of Coy’s Meats. I remember going in there with

mom. Down the street to the right you can see a grocery store. Did Ross Wilson own it at this time, or later?

Linda Isaak

