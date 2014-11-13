Need a ride?

Came across this picture of my dad, Don Becker, taken in 1955 when he first bought Johnnies Taxi – soon to be called Four Star Taxi.
Note the three digit phone number painted on the door of the cab. He’s parked in front of Coy’s Meats. I remember going in there with
mom. Down the street to the right you can see a grocery store. Did Ross Wilson own it at this time, or later?
Linda Isaak
Tom Schmidt says
If this is 1955. My recognition is that the grocery store was owned by Raincock and Forbes who move south end of town and started the first Super valu. The” Cranes “then took over the grocery store after they had their own little grocery store right where the parking lot is for the dollarama store. Then Ross Wilson took over the store,followed by Jim and Paulette Oulette, Jim can take it from here.
Publisher: I will butt in by stating that Ken Raincock and Ken Forbes where in the “Periwinkle” building south of Coys before the move to the “Fields” building. (We use code to talk about history).
I went to school with the Wilson girl and my belief is that her father came along after the move by the two “Kens” but in the location that Derek now has as a “toy” store. – Then the drug store further north.
The Periwinkle location was an “Overwaitea” I can still see the sign in my head. Such a rich history of grocery stores: Mutlow, Brogan and the two Kens and Mr. Wilson. Mr. Crane is before my time or memory. I was about 10 in 57 and had a good sense of the pool halls, barbers, the coffee shops, liquor store, garages, lumber yards, shoe stores and clothing stores on Main St.
Carolyn Madge says
I think Debbie’s right. It was Crane’s Grocery first and later it was Ross Wilson’s. I remember bringing my Dad a mynah bird as a gift. It was well trained and had quite the vocabulary. Dad used to leave it at Ross’ store once in awhile and Leon would greet his customers with a smooth and very loud, “Hi”. Everyone got quite a kick out of Leon’s antics. Coy’s Meats was wonderful to have. Main Street was bustling in those years and we look forward to businesses thriving once again in the near future!
Beverley {Coy} Downer says
I remember Johnnies Taxi being next door to Coy’s Meats and the name Becker. My Dad Lyle worked with his brother Don at Coy’s meats, and my brother Doug worked at Overwaite, and I think it was with Ross Wilson at that time. It’s nice to see pictures from the past.
Ricard Simmons Sr. says
Ross Wilson ran the overwaitea and later his own store which became Cranes grocery . Ross was running the overwaitea in the 1940s when his kids were little.
rocky lundy says
Great photo – thanks for sharing.
Debbie Robinson says
I believe Ross Wilson owned it later around 1963 or so. I think it was then that the Wilson’s introduced me to pomegranates.
I also remember visiting Coy’s meat market with my mom & dad, my favourite treat was getting a small container of cottage cheese that was sold in bulk form.
Jean Evans says
I remember Don driving Johnnies Taxi. Always a courteous and efficient driver.
It’s quite possible that Ross was the owner of the Grocery Store at that time. I am
sure that there some relatives of Ross”s that can clarify that for us. Always interesting
pictures you post for those of us that are still around.
Donna Fillmore says
Regarding Ross Wilson…he bought the grocery store in December 1964 from Mr Crane. Dad originally was the manager of Overwaite until 1958 when we moved to Penticton where he managed SuperValu. We then moved around different areas of BC as he managed different Super Values and their chain stores.