Need a ride? – Flashback from 2014

Came across this picture of my dad, Don Becker, taken in 1955 when he first bought Johnnies Taxi – soon to be called Four Star Taxi.
Note the three digit phone number painted on the door of the cab. He’s parked in front of Coy’s Meats. I remember going in there with
mom. Down the street to the right you can see a grocery store. Did Ross Wilson own it at this time, or later?
Linda Isaak
Comments
Germain Miller says
Prior to 1957, a Saturday ritual. Buy groceries,then meats from Coy’s and then a taxi ride home.
Paul Tribbick says
Your dad had the best sense of humor, he was always up to something at the fire hall. I remember the yellow Valiants that they had.
Karen Tribbick says
Linda, who is the Johnnie of Johnnie’s Taxi?