Need a ride? – Flashback from 2014

BECKERCame across this picture of my dad, Don Becker, taken in 1955 when he first bought Johnnies Taxi – soon to be called Four Star Taxi.

Note the three digit phone number painted on the door of the cab.  He’s parked in front of Coy’s Meats.  I remember going in there with

mom.  Down the street to the right you can see a grocery store.  Did Ross Wilson own it at this time, or later?

Linda Isaak

  2. Your dad had the best sense of humor, he was always up to something at the fire hall. I remember the yellow Valiants that they had.

