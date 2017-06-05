“we need a quality poll question”

,

We need some suggestions!!

 

Not had a barn burner question lately

Election is over

Summer is about to happen

Events planned for the weekend

What question can you think of that gets to a “sore point” – a touchy subject on the minds of many?

Kick the bums out!!

Will we have a quiet summer season ?

Comments

  1. Should Interior Health Assoc. be more responsible for financial budgets for operating and staffing to keep rural hospitals operating and up to standards, for example SOGH.

    Publisher: Question needs to be tighter – IHA is responsible for running the hospital but not the doctors. A question could be : Should IHA arranged for a EM physician position on all nights and weekends. The answer to us
    would be yes but unlikely to happen.

