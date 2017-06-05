“we need a quality poll question”

We need some suggestions!!
Not had a barn burner question lately
Election is over
Summer is about to happen
Events planned for the weekend
What question can you think of that gets to a “sore point” – a touchy subject on the minds of many?
Kick the bums out!!
Will we have a quiet summer season ?
Comments
Blaine and Joan Nunweiler says
Should Interior Health Assoc. be more responsible for financial budgets for operating and staffing to keep rural hospitals operating and up to standards, for example SOGH.
Publisher: Question needs to be tighter – IHA is responsible for running the hospital but not the doctors. A question could be : Should IHA arranged for a EM physician position on all nights and weekends. The answer to us
would be yes but unlikely to happen.