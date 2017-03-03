Nearly 2 million dollars earmarked for Native Youth program

Chief Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band –

“I firmly believe every native person needs to be in a good-paying job. Jobs are a big part of a healthy lifestyle. First Nations societies come from a working culture, where every person worked and contributed to their community. I want my people to have opportunity, which BRIDGES is providing. This is another step for my people to be self-sufficient.”

Linda Larson, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen –

“We’re partnering with the Okanagan Nation Alliance and UBC-Okanagan for BRIDGES to find new ways to support youth in finding success in their lives. This is a fantastic initiative that I am proud to support as we help Aboriginal youth in the Okanagan work toward reaching their goals.”

OSOYOOS – The Province is providing the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) with $1.97 million to help Aboriginal youth with multiple barriers to employment find work through a unique experience that is rich in culture and heritage.

BRIDGES (Building Resources for Innovative Development, Growth and Economic Stability) will, in partnership with the University of British Columbia-Okanagan, provide individualized employment services to 140 Okanagan (Syilx) Aboriginal youth, aged 15 to 30 years, with a focus on their First Nations heritage in a culturally rich, on-the-land experience. The goal is to break down systemic barriers to employment for Aboriginal youth and to find new and innovative ways to help them join the labour market.

They will accomplish this through the support of First Nations elders to learn about their heritage, as well as employment mentors who will identify barriers each individual faces and work to help them move past those barriers. When they are ready, participants will enter job placements with local employers in a field of their choice, with the support of the BRIDGES team to help them reach their goals.

This is a first-of-its-kind project in British Columbia. Its employment and educational outcomes will be put side by side with a group of clients of similar age and background to compare results and find best practices for offering employment services to Aboriginal youth who face multiple barriers to employment.