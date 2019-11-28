NDP MP Richard Cannings Named Party’s Critic for Natural Resource

PENTICTON – Today, in Ottawa, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced that MP Richard Cannings (South Okanagan—West Kootenay) would return as Critic for Natural Resources in the shadow cabinet. Cannings has also been appointed Deputy Critic for Transport.

“It’s a privilege to continue serving in our caucus and I’m very pleased that Jagmeet has trusted me to take on these two important roles,” said Cannings. “In terms of priorities, we want to make sure that people are set up for success in a low-carbon future. That means we need to ensure that workers aren’t left behind during necessary transitions and proper investments in re-training and job creation in clean energy sectors are being made.”

Cannings’ role as Critic for Natural Resources combined with his involvement on the Transport file uniquely positions him to be a champion for addressing climate change. Working toward innovative solutions like ensuring energy efficiency in buildings, homes, and public transit are priorities for the new NDP caucus. Forestry is also an important priority in the Natural Resources file at this difficult time for that industry, and Cannings hopes to promote value-added opportunities that would support both domestic and export markets.

“We recognize that people are worried about the climate crisis but they’re also concerned about making ends meet and looking after their families. We want to make sure that we’re helping everyone build a good life while taking care of the environment for future generations,” said Cannings. “We have a really great team and I’m confident we’ll work together to get results for Canadians.”

Cannings was first elected in 2015 and served as the Critic for Natural Resources in the previous parliament.