NDP asked to form government

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

British Columbia has a new governing party.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon asked John Horgan to form the first B.C. NDP government in 16 years, after the BC Liberals lost a vote of non-confidence in the legislature Thursday.

“I have met with Premier Clark and will accept her resignation,” said Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon in a statement. “I have asked Mr. Horgan to form a government, he having assured me that he can form a government which will have the confidence of the Legislative Assembly.”

Horgan’s government will face hurdles. Even with the support of the three Green members of the legislature, the NDP can only count on 44 votes in the 87-seat legislature, putting them in a precarious position.

No members of the legislature broke ranks in the confidence vote as the Greens backed the New Democrats’ to defeat Premier Christy Clark’s government.

The Liberals lost the vote 44-42.