NDP asked to form government

British Columbia has a new governing party.
Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon asked John Horgan to form the first B.C. NDP government in 16 years, after the BC Liberals lost a vote of non-confidence in the legislature Thursday.
“I have met with Premier Clark and will accept her resignation,” said Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon in a statement. “I have asked Mr. Horgan to form a government, he having assured me that he can form a government which will have the confidence of the Legislative Assembly.”
Horgan’s government will face hurdles. Even with the support of the three Green members of the legislature, the NDP can only count on 44 votes in the 87-seat legislature, putting them in a precarious position.
No members of the legislature broke ranks in the confidence vote as the Greens backed the New Democrats’ to defeat Premier Christy Clark’s government.
The Liberals lost the vote 44-42.
Comments
Rob Hopkins says
What we now have is hope; the opportunity of change for the better. There exists no guarantees except that the devil that we do know (Wicked Witch of the West) is gone for now but she will be working tirelessly to shed the new govt in a bad light to the extent of bringing them down. Remember, Christy was and is bought and paid for by domestic and foreign corporate money and they expect a sizable return on their investment enhanced by lax employment and environmental standards. Why is it that people will allow a world run by self-interest and corruption; what is the best possible societal outcome for that scenario? We all hear about social democratic govts in Scandinavia, and most believe them to be superior relative to the well-being of the residents, but we are deathly afraid of change to have that happen here and instead like the stability of right-wing corporate shackles. We now have the opportunity of freedom to prosper and flourish and do what is best for us British Columbians. We need a confident Premier, not a CEO, to make BC the envy of the world.
Audrey Howe says
Thank god for a government that will put people first Lots of luck John you have a real challenge