NBN Basketball is proud to announce our special guest coach: PRO basketball player and expert skills coach Demitri Harris! One of the premier guards in the country, Demitri will be at the SOSS gym to teach his amazing skills to young players from all over the South Okanagan.

Be part of the 18th Annual NBN Advanced Skills Camp!

When: July 8-11, 2019

Where: SOSS Gym, Oliver, BC

Times: Rookie Camp: 9am to noon

Pro Camp: 2pm to 5 pm

Cost:

Rookie Camp (boys and girls entering grades 4 to 7): $135*

Pro Camp (boys entering grades 8 to 12): $150*

* Includes camp t-shirt, a basketball, and Gatorade hydration.

PIzza on the last day!

You could win