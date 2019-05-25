Navel gazing – a new form of governing in Oliver

A survey for you residents of the Town of Oliver, ratepayers and those that pay tax through their rent.

Oliver Council has a strategic plan but it is often criticized for being staff first, council second and public third.

So to be fair lets have a phone poll in June!

***

Staff report

Through the Strategic Planning process Council identified the need to enhance citizen engagement. Funds were approved in the 2019 Budget to have a Citizen Survey undertaken. It should be noted that the last Citizen Survey that was undertaken was in 1992. Staff received three quotes for the provision of a telephone survey and after reviewing the quotes it was determined that Ipsos Public Affairs would be requested to proceed with the survey on behalf of the Town of Oliver.

The approach to be undertaken is a telephone survey of adult (18+) Oliver residents, which

includes a test of cellphone sample. The final sample will be split 25% cellphones, 75%

landlines. The overall results based on a sample size of 100 will be accurate to within +/-9.8%,

19 times out of 20. The final sample will be weighted according to Census data to ensure the

demographics of the sample match those of the actual population distribution in Oliver in terms

of gender/age.

The survey will consist of an introduction, then screening questions to ensure the respondents

are Town of Oliver residents and their age group. Then an open ended question on Issues,

rating questions for quality of life, community safety, satisfaction questions for Town services

and infrastructure, financial planning questions, priority setting questions, communication,

customer service and end with demographics. The questionnaire will be approximately 15

minutes.

Questions for Town services and infrastructure will address the following:

• Drinking water quality

• Solid Waste Collection (Garbage & Recycling)

• Parks Services

• Fire Services

• Police Services

• Community cleanliness

• Snow removal

• Pedestrian walkways and Trails

• Road Maintenance

• Town growth management

Priority Setting questions will address the following: Town growth management

• Addressing social issues such as homelessness, mental health and addiction

• Encouraging a diverse supply of hosing options at different price points

• Irrigation Canal Rerouting/Repair

• Protective Services (Fire & Police)

• Road maintenance

• Snow removal

• Community cleanliness

• Business and economic development

• Parks

• Regional aquatic centre

***

So what are the phone poll questions to the taxpayers?

I would think – What are you willing to pay for? More. What are you willing to pay for that is additional to the tax load you pay now.

No one will ask me or phone me but I will suggest a Regional Aquatic Centre will not float.

The town should spend more on roads – some really really really – did I say that three time – really bad and not looked at in 50 years. Clean up the streets and the derelict homes. As to affordable housing, drug addiction, mental health – these are red herrings – federal and provincial issues – that someone wants downloaded onto your land taxes. Let us focus on planning a safe community, quality water, improved roads, more business development and encouraging companies to do more to shape the economic life of the community. Let’s get government out of the way of business. Even when they want a subsidy.

Oliver – more that a place to drink wine.