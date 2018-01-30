Natural Park – reserve – boundaries

What will the boundaries be for the proposed national park reserve?

No boundaries or park concepts have been defined at this time. As discussions resume, the area of interest will primarily focus on the areas that were the subject of previous consideration.

Renewed discussions related to a national park reserve boundary will consider previous land use planning information compiled on the South Okanagan-Similkameen, including specific information from the communities of Osoyoos, Oliver, and Keremeos.

Parks Canada looks forward to working together with the Province of B.C. and the Syilx/Okanagan Nation to establish a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen region.

Source: Parks Canada