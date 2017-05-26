Native pride

In February, Sen Pok Chin submitted an application to the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation to apply for a $10,000 grant towards new books for our school library.

Sen Pok Chin Elementary staff members Val Allen (Principal), Michele Woitzik (Learning Assistance and Resource Teacher), Julie Millward (Kindergarten Teacher) were interviewed by telephone by a panel of 40 Indigo-Chapters representatives and an in-person Chapters representative, Tracy Rippel. After being asked a few questions about our application, the panel announced that we had been successful in our grant request! The room was quickly filled by representatives from Coles and Chapters staff from Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon wearing leis, blowing horns and carrying balloons and a large cheque for $20,000. Twice as much as we had asked for! In addition, we will receive 30% off of all our purchases. Sen Pok Chin principal, Val Allen, called an impromptu school assembly outside of the school library and made an announcement to all of the students and staff filled with emotion.

Indigo Chapters reps mentioned that our application stood out as it demonstrated our outstanding school-wide focus on literacy. Furthermore, that it is our existing literacy initiatives to help every child read at grade level of above that made our application strong. For example, some of Sen Pok Chin’s literacy initiatives include a One-to-One Reading Program, a Response to Intervention Model, research-based core reading programs, SPC Summer Reading Program and the Books for Bikes campaign sponsored by the local Masons.