National Park – yes – no ??

this is an olive branch – use it, explore it, discuss it. The feds are now committed to a plan.

Creating protected areas

Canada’s network of protected areas play an important role in helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change by protecting and restoring healthy, resilient ecosystems and contributing to the recovery of species at risk. As climate change continues, it is important to take protective measures to safeguard this significant and diverse region in B.C. interior as a national park reserve.

Parks Canada will work with the Sylix/Okanagan, the BC Government, communities, conservation groups, private businesses, farmers, and tourism and municipal organizations to conserve and protect the natural and cultural heritage of this special place, and to see this national park reserve become a reality to enjoy and use for generations to come.

On October 27th, 2017, Minister McKenna announced a renewed commitment towards the establishment a new national park reserve in the South Okanagan was announced.

A national park reserve in the South Okanagan would be unique and would require innovative approaches that respect and celebrate Indigenous values and traditions, ranching culture, local communities, and the rich biodiversity and ecosystems that make this region so special.

In order to ensure that the public has access to accurate information and the details around the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan, Parks Canada has developed an expanded web section, including frequently asked questions (FAQs): http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ cnpn-cnnp/okanagan.

We invite you to check out this expanded information and to share it with your readers. Should you have any questions, we invite you to contact us at pc.media@pc.gc.ca or by calling 1-855-862-1812.