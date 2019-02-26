National Park Reserve – in a nutshell

You can send in a consultation survey form – the period ends March 15th

Consultation with stakeholders ends Thursday of this week

There is NO opportunity for public meetings with Parks Canada

It is a top down system of seeing who Parks Canada wants to see and when

There are countless documents, websites, videos, colour paper presentations but no way to sit down and talk.

You the reader are the student – Parks Canada is the instructor, the expert

Oliver Council is asking for a referendum prior to the establishment of such a reserve in the South Okanagan

Folks

Don’t you think the decision has been made? – and all of this is just public relations, PR, and expensive flackery?