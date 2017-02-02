Natalie Alexander says

– I am heading over to the RDOS to cover a short leave of absence there as Recreation Coordinator in the Kaleden/OK Falls area

– I have been working in Recreation for about 10 years, having worked previously with the North Vancouver Recreation Commission, City of Richmond, District of Mission, the BC Recreation and Parks Association and most recently – the District of Lake Country

– I have worked with the OPRS since January 2016, having started as Recreation Supervisor but made the move to Recreation Manager in May 2016. For me, the job was extremely fulfilling and I am leaving here with valuable experience and new friendships.

– Probably the most notable accomplishment was the completion of the weight-room expansion. This was a seven month project that was largely needed in the community, and it was both within budget an on time. I am happy to hear of the overwhelmingly positive feedback about the end result, and know that this was a large step forward for the community of Oliver. My own personal challenge was stepping in to a senior role with little experience in a similar position. I feel grateful to have been given the opportunity to demonstrate my leadership potential and I look forward to applying the skills that I learned here in the future.

Natalie departs February 15th. Manager Carol Sheridan returns February 27th.