Naramata fire chief to be re-instated in new year

“The board of directors met on Thursday, December 20th and as this is an internal personnel matter, it is our policy not to discuss these personnel matters publicly,” Karla Kozakevich (Chair of RDOS board and director from Naramata) stated.

“The board of directors is working towards a positive outcome with the intent of the chief’s (Tony Trovao) reinstatement in January.”

At a meeting October 18 in response to complaints an investigation by an outside body was launched.

Trovao was suspended while the investigation was underway.

Trovao has been a member since 1998 and chief for the last five years.

Kon Oh, who was named acting chief of the Naramata Fire Department after Trovao was placed under suspension, said he – and the majority of the 41 members – were thrilled to learn of Trovao’s reinstatement.

Oh said he spoke with Trovao soon after the reinstatement decision was made and Travao was relieved.

Trovao has made no comment on the allegations, the investigation or the positive outcome of same.

Photo credit Castanet

Files from Castanet and Penticton Herald