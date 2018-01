October 11, 2017 at 3923 Skaha Lake Rd south of the marina. Small house burns to the ground quickly spreading to large home to the north. Occupant of first house – a 94 year old woman. Her body never recovered. Fire officials stating that several searches made – the debris taken away from site. A relative stated the occupant had been seen earlier in the day. The fire began at 6pm and could be seen for miles.