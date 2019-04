68 year old John Brittain charged with 3 counts of first degree murder and 1 count of 2nd degree murder.

Only initials of the 4 victims read into the record at the court house today

DK – Darlene Knippleberg

BW – Barry Wonch

SW – Susan Wonch

RW – Rudi Winter

Names obtained from civic records of three homes where the shooting occurred. These names not confirmed by RCMP – the police have said releasing the names is not normal unless used for investigative reasons.