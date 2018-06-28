Murder attempt – next court appearance July 5

Andrew Bradley Miller is facing one count of attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm for a May 28 incident, where he allegedly shot a man by name of Tyler Newton.

The charges against him were sworn on June 1.

RCMP said at May 31 they were investigating a home invasion and shooting in Oliver on May 18 and 28

Mounties said a man was dropped off at SOGH with gunshot wounds to the face on May 28. The same man was inside a home that was hit with an armed home invasion on May 18, although he and others wouldn’t cooperate with police at the time of the first incident.

Miller has a criminal record dating back to at least 2009, with convictions for kidnapping, unlawful confinement sexual assault, assault and firearms violations.

Police are investigating after a man linked to a home invasion weeks ago showed up at SOGH Monday with a gunshot wound to the face.

The Oliver RCMP was first called to a home invasion on Harmony Cres. on May 18 at about 1 a.m.

“A male carrying a handgun and wearing a mask was witnessed leaving this residence,” Sgt. Blaine Gervais said in a news release. “Oliver RCMP members arrived and questioned the people inside who were uncooperative.”

Then on Monday, one of the men present during the home invasion was dropped off at the local hospital after being shot in the face. He was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and has since been released.

The Penticton Serious Crimes Unit has stepped in to help the local RCMP with the investigation, due to the seriousness of the offence and the history of the victim and associates. It’s believed both incidents were targeted and the public is not at risk.

Source: Castanet