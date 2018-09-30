Municipal Election – Town, RDOS and School District

No election for school trustees in Oliver

No election for RDOS Area A Director Osoyoos

No election for Osoyoos water councillors

Advance polling date in Oliver and Osoyoos is October 10 with Osoyoos having an extra date of October 17th

Advance polls in Osoyoos in council chambers. In Oliver at the Community Centre.

Open forum in Osoyoos October 9th 6:30 pm at the Sonora Centre

Open forum in Oliver October 10th 6:30pm Frank Venables Theatre

General Election on October 20th with polls open 8am to 8pm – in Osoyoos at the Sonora Centre and in Oliver at the Community Centre