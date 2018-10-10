Municipal Election info – first voting opportunity today

General Voting Day: Saturday, October 20, 2018 (8:00 am – 8:00 pm) – Oliver Community Centre

Special Voting: Wednesday, October 17, 2018 (Sunnybank Retirement Centre/South Okanagan General Hospital) [eligible voters only]

Advance Voting Day: Wednesday, October 10, 2018 (8:00 am – 8:00 pm) – Oliver Community Centre, Room 1 & 2

Voter Eligibility

You can vote in the election if you:

•are a Canadian Citizen

•are 18 years of age or older on general voting day

•have lived in British Columbia for at least six months

•have lived in Oliver for at least thirty days; and

•are not disqualified by law from voting

Advance polls open for elections – Mayor, councillors, water-councillors and Area C Director.