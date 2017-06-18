Mulx – black cottonwood trees to be planted

Canada 150: Community to Community “Growing Strong Together Riparian Restoration”

We are pleased to announce that the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has received financial support from Heritage Canada for the Community to Community “Growing Strong Together Riparian Restoration” project. Our project is one of a number of activities that are taking place across the country in 2017 to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

RDOS is working together with project partners: the Okanagan Nation Alliance, En’owkin Centre – Okanagan Indian Educational Resources Society, School District No. 67 Okanagan-Skaha and University of British Columbia to celebrate many thousands of years of regional landscapes of the Okanagan with particular focus on the Black Cottonwood forests communities. The project will commemorate the shared resources of land and water, paving the way forward to a more sustainable future for the South Okanagan. of the southern interior holds cultural significance to syilx okanagan peoples and provides key habitat to a large number of endangered species. Cottonwood ecosystems are themselves critically at risk. The project objectives include engaging youth and community members to plant 150 cottonwood trees in each of ten selected riparian areas distributed throughout the region. The project supports and contributes to the environmental stewardship of our Okanagan waterways by educating students and community members as to the importance of our riparian ecosystem. Preparation for planting sessions will begin in the classroom and/or lecture hall to discuss Black Cottonwood ecosystem function and their important role in indigenous culture.

Join RDOS and partners for a project overview as part of Aboriginal Week Celebrations and installations at the Shatford Centre, 760 Main St Penticton. Events begin at 4:00 pm Wednesday June 21.

A formal launch of the RDOS Canada 150 project will take place with MP Richard Cunnings, at a later date, which will be announced shortly