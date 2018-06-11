Ambassadors Program – community support given

“The Oliver Ambassador Program is proud to announce the 2018 candidates for Oliver Ambassador. We are very pleased to have so many local sponsors which include the candidate sponsors listed as well as the Oliver Elks Lodge and Oliver Lions & Lioness Club who have generously agreed to be program sponsors for this season! We were amazed at the outpouring of support from the community for our first speech event, held Wednesday, June 6th. This event included the popular Cake Auction which raised $500 for our candidacy program. Thank you!”

A sincere thank you to Margaret Wright and the Oliver Senior’s Center for their continued support and use of their lovely venue!

Photo details: L-R Ambassador Abby Teigen, Enola Mills (Oliver Dental Care) and buddy Nixon, Jassimran Sidhu (Rotary Club of Oliver) and buddy Gurneet, Rabbjot Mundahar (Kiwanis Club of Oliver) and buddy Abhijot, Jassi Gill (Royal Canadian Legion, Br. #97), Eisha Gill (Okanagan Sunshine Fruit Packers), Jennifer Zepeda (Platinum Bench Estate Winery), Avnit Sidhu (Kalala Organic Estate Winery) and buddy Gurleen, Bridget Miller (Interior Ready Mix), and Ambassador Molly Koenig

Photo and article submitted by Lori Martine