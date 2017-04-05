Mt. Baldy – from the owner

What a year! First we would like to express our most sincere gratitude towards our annual pass holders, our guests, our staffs, management team, and families and friends. It has been an amazing year indeed. As a team, we have overcome many obstacles and presented a brand new Baldy to the many die hard Baldy fans and loyalists (thank you from the bottom of our hearts). But we are not done yet, a new Baldy is yet to come, and we have big plans for this incredible gem that has stayed hidden for too long. Vacation property development, summer programs, weddings, events etc., to name just a few.

No development plan will succeed without the right team, please allow me to take this opportunity to introduce our new Assistant General Manager, Mr. Andy Foster, who will join us beginning May, 2017. Andy comes to us from Ritchie Bros Auctioneers where he specialized in event planning throughout the US and Canada, as well as heading up field marketing and production for this global company that focuses on customer centricity. Prior to RBA, Andy spent five years with Whistler Eco Tours, based in Whistler. As someone who loves all outdoor sports and activities, he started as a guide for river canoeing, kayaking, biking, and hiking, he soon moved into the role of Operations Manager and then General Manager of the entire company.

Andy originally hails from the UK where his career path, following travel in Africa, Europe and Australia, included being a partner and director of a transportation company where he took the company into the international marketplace. He moved to Vancouver in 2007 and completed studies in Tourism Management at Capilano University before joining Whistler Eco-Tours.

Currently he sits on the board of directors of the Vancouver Chapter of the International Live Events Association, with specific responsibility for overseeing educational events. With a strong history in outdoor adventure, marketing, event planning, people management, and leading by example plus customer focus, Andy will make an excellent addition to the team as we continue to grow.

We are also pleased to announce that Kevin Rand will be appointed Manager of Resort Operations, and Matt Koenig will be appointed Manager of Resort Facilities, commencing 2017 – 2018 winter season. Both Kevin and Matt have been long time residents, operators, and managers of Mt. Baldy and their enthusiasm, history, dedication, and knowledge should prove to be invaluable to the new Baldy.

We are also currently forming a Strategic Advisory Committee, which will guide us through the upcoming development and expansion process. You will see some familiar names on this committee so please stay tuned.

Last but not least, we would like give our whole hearted thanks to Joey O’Brien, who will be leaving his full time position with us to pursue certain new exciting opportunities. Without Joey’s vision and hard work, the new Baldy would not have come into existence, and our market guru Ms. Stephanie O’Brien, who’s dedication, knowledge, and discipline helped to steer the new Baldy onto the path of success.

Again, thank you all for your efforts and support!

Victor Tsao