Mr. Legion – Dr. Robert Ritchie dies at 97

Robert Ritchie

born February 22, 1921

died December 14, 2018

The following article predates Dr. Ritchie’s passing

Dr. Ritchie is a Veteran of the Second World War. He has been a member of The Royal Canadian Legion since 1946 and has loyally held the Branch Service Officer position for more than 20 years. As Branch Service Officer, Dr. Ritchie’s major emphasis is serving the changing needs of Veterans and their dependents while maintaining knowledge of the benefits and services provided by Veterans Affairs Canada. Dr. Ritchie continues to organize and officiate annually at the local Remembrance Day Service and as well at all Branch 173 funeral and memorial services. In addition, he coordinates the Branch’s Oral History Program. Dr. Ritchie regularly visits Veterans in hospitals and assisted living programs. He has developed a field of honour for Veterans in his local cemetery. Dr. Ritchie has also placed a military display in the local museum of war artefacts donated by Veterans.