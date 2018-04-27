MP to tour flooded areas – says National Park talks discuss concerns

Discussions with MP Richard Cannings

“b ut would like to get down to Oliver and see the flood situation—haven’t looked at it since I was last in the riding a couple of weeks ago”

All I know is from Parks Canada that another intergovernmental meeting was held recently (last week I think), and that the Minister has asked her staff to talk directly with the ‘No’ side to discuss concerns.

I’ll let you know if I hear any other news.

Cannings said trilateral meetings between the provincial and federal governments and area First Nations are happening more frequently.

“I’ve been talking to Catherine McKenna almost daily about the park, just to keep her updated on where things are going, what the concerns are and how might she deal with those,” he said.

“I think she was disappointed with how slow things were going in terms of getting the talks going between the governments parties and also community groups that have concerns. I’m hopeful that will pick up again now.”

Cannings said he is satisfied with the apparent appetite from the federal government to push the process forward.

