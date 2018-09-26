MP to hold meeting on Kinder Morgan pipeline

Richard Cannings MP (South Okanagan—West Kootenay) is holding a town hall meeting with fellow NDP MP Nathan Cullen (Skeena-Bulkley Valley) in Penticton on Friday, September 28th. Cannings wants to discuss the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion with constituents.

A federal court ruling recently halted construction on the expansion, citing serious concerns with the environmental impact of the pipeline and tanker expansion, and a lack of meaningful consultation with affected Indigenous groups. However, the Liberal government has already signalled they mean to press ahead with the expansion, having just spent $4.5 billion to purchase the existing pipeline from Kinder Morgan.

“I know that for many residents in Penticton and across BC, the prospect of the Liberal government spending over $10 billion of tax payer’s money to build a pipeline is deeply troubling. A seven fold increase in tanker traffic not only increases the risk of an oil spill, which would be devastating for our coastline, but poses a direct threat to the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale” said Cannings.

“But more than just the immediate risks, the rush to ship out raw, unrefined bitumen speaks to a government that is not committed to fighting climate change. Imagine what this money could do if it was invested in clean energy, electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives, and building retrofits” added Cannings. “Instead of posing a direct threat to the thousands of jobs in the marine and tourism industries here in BC, we could be helping to build a low carbon economy.”

The town hall meeting will be held at the Penticton Public Library Auditorium on Friday, September 28th from 7:00 pm.