MP Richard Cannings – local contact info

“It is with pleasure that I and my staff, offer our services to the citizens of South Okanagan-West Kootenay”, stated the BC MP. “After months of anticipation, moving and staffing, I can honestly say that I have indeed compiled a great team of knowledgeable and competent assistants, and I am proud that I have two offices to assist the constituents of my riding.”

Offices and contact information for Richard Cannings, MP is as follows:

Penticton

#202-301 Main Street

Penticton, BC V2A 5B7

Tel: 250-770-4480

Fax: 250-770-4484

Richard.cannings.c1@parl.gc.ca

