MP Richard Cannings – local contact info

“It is with pleasure that I and my staff, offer our services to the citizens of South Okanagan-West Kootenay”, stated the BC MP. “After months of anticipation, moving and staffing, I can honestly say that I have indeed compiled a great team of knowledgeable and competent assistants, and I am proud that I have two offices to assist the constituents of my riding.”
Offices and contact information for Richard Cannings, MP is as follows:
Penticton
#202-301 Main Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5B7
Tel: 250-770-4480
Fax: 250-770-4484
Richard.cannings.c1@parl.gc.ca
Comments
Janet Quesnel says
Phone the MP’s office
Lynn Mattes says
I was wondering if you can still get free Canadian flags. We have been flying one for 50 years, but lately the only seem to last 3 months. Will put my last one up July 1st. we fly a minamum 3 ft by 4 ft on a 30 ft plus pole adjacent to the Oliver Community Park.