Photo by Richard (Dick) Cannings

Looking west to Bench and Summerland below

Interesting facts Election 2019

Top two candidates # number of ballots

Penticton: 8629

Oliver: 2153

Grand Forks: 1958

Castlegar: 1879

Osoyoos: 1648

Trail: 1613

We acknowledge that other candidates were running but interesting to look at turnout for top two candidates in the major centres of South Okanagan-West Kootenay