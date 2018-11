Manda Maggs, Executive Director – Oliver and District Heritage Society (Museum and Archives) has tendered her resignation. Maggs takes up a newly created position in Penticton at the Shatford Centre.

Warren Everton, former CFO of the Town of Oliver and presently Chief Financial Officer for BC Tree Fruits in Kelowna has tendered his resignation. Everton will be taking up a new position with a large Okanagan municipal government. That announcement not made as of yet.