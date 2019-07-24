Movie making equipment stolen

Investigation is underway in relation to over $250,000 worth of property stolen from a storage lot.

Officers are investigating after sometime between July 20th-22nd, 2019, suspect(s) broke into a secure storage compound, located at 2723 Green Mountain Road, in Penticton, BC.

Suspect(s) entered the lot sometime over the weekend, and stole several unique and expensive items, many of which was lighting equipment used in the motion picture industry. The owner of the property, who was not local, was alerted by a neighbour who observed his property’s gate had been left open.

The owner returned to his property and confirmed $250,000 worth of various equipment was missing.

As the owner was inspecting his property, he observed a large pickup truck near the property. Upon the owner turning on his headlights, the truck sped off at a high rate of speed. He was able to note a licence plate and provided that to Police.

The suspect(s) truck was later found parked in Okanagan Falls, BC. No one was located inside it, nor was any of the stolen property found. The truck was seized by Police for further investigation.

Stolen property included several black plastic totes with yellow lids, red lighting gear, power supplies, LED boards, DMX four channels, ATM machine and a drop safe.