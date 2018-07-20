Motorcyclist who died last week identified by British newspaper

“Popular dentist from Wigton, Cumbria dies in motorbike crash in Canada”

Paul Knight, from Wigton, was fatally injured in a collision in BC on Saturday.

His wife also sustained serious injuries in the collision which involved three vehicles. Wife Michelle was also involved in the collision and sustained a number of serious injuries. She was due to have surgery yesterday and her condition was described as “stable”.

A family statement released to the News & Star read: “We are sad to announce the tragic death of Paul Knight of Wigton in a motorcycle accident in British Columbia, Canada.

Mr Knight, 64, leaves behind two sons and one daughter as well as two grandchildren.

The accident involved three vehicles and happened last Saturday just north of Rd 18, in Oliver BC.

The accident is still under investigation.