Time 2:40 Saturday afternoon

Just south of Enterprise Way near Senkulmen Industrial Park

One large three wheeler left the roadway on the river side of Highway 97 – down a steep embankment.

Police, fire and EMS on the scene. A helicopter waved off. Effort now directed to a recovery.

The bike and its driver part of a multi-unit group outing.

Traffic was delayed for a short time while investigators checked witnesses to the crash.